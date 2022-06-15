The Homer Church Father’s Day Gospel Hour will be held on Sunday, June 19, at 9 a.m. at the historic church on Old Homer Road in Homer. Special musical witnesses will be Carla Burton of Grace Place Winona, along with King Ring accompanying. Pastor Tori Hicks will deliver the message.
And the wise old Puppet Bob along with his best friend Cindy will impart humor and a bible lesson, too. Please join us or tune in to the live broadcast on KAGE Radio 13.80 AM or 101.5 FM at 9 a.m. Refreshments and fellowship follow.
