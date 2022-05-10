The Homer Church Gospel Hour will be held on Sunday, May 15, at 9 a.m. at the historic church on Old Homer Road in Homer. Our special musical guest will be Ward Anderson along with Terry Gray, both vocal and guitar. Pastor Tori Hicks will deliver the message and the Bob the Puppet will be on hand with his special friend. Please join us or tune in to the live broadcast on KAGE Radio 13.80 AM or 101.5 FM at 9 a.m.  Refreshments and fellowship follow.