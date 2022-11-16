The Homer Church Thanksgiving Gospel Hour will be held on Sunday, November 20, at 9 a.m. at the historic church on Old Homer Road in Homer. Our very special musical witnesses will be Joe Cody and Dominic Enricco, vocals and guitar. The puppet will be on hand, and refreshments and fellowship will follow. Please join us, or tune in to the live broadcast on KAGE Radio 13.80 AM or 101.5 FM at 9 a.m.
