The Homer Church Gospel Hour will be held at 9 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, at the historic church on Old Homer Road in Homer. Our special musical witnesses will be the Cedar Valley Bluegrass Band. Rev. Tori Hicks will deliver the message, and the puppets will be on hand. Please join us, or tune in to the live broadcast on KAGE Radio 13.80 AM or 101.5 FM at 9 a.m.
