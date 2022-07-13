The Homer Church Gospel Hour will be held on Sunday, July 17,at 9 a.m. at the historic church on Old Homer Road, Homer. Our musical witnesses will be Tara Sieracki (vocals) with Ken Ring (vocals, keyboard, and guitar). Rev. Tori Hicks will deliver the message, and our amazing Puppet Bob (Rick Thorn) and his best friend Cindy Judisch will share a message of faith. Please join us, or tune in to the live broadcast on KAGE Radio 1380 AM or 101.5 FM at 9 a.m. Refreshments and fellowship follow.
