Homer Civic members and friends will host the National Night Out neighborhood gathering on Tuesday, August 1, from 6-9 p.m. at the Gardner Rogers Community Park in Homer. Hot dogs, beans, chips, and root beer floats will be served.
Come meet the Pickwick Fire and Rescue Team who will be introducing their firefighting and lifesaving equipment. Say hello to Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude and Fifth District Representative Marsha Ward, and meet Mrs. Willard Bunnell.
It’s free to attend. It is said the best way to build a safer community is to know your neighbors and your surroundings. Come help us do just that. For questions, call JoAn at 507-458-7899.
