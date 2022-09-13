The 29th year of broadcasting the Homer Church Gospel Hour will be celebrated on Sunday, September 18, at 9 a.m. at the historic Homer Church on Old Homer Road in Homer. Honoring the memory of our dear John Will Bernadot, author of the Gospel Hour, will be Ken Ring (keyboard, vocals, and guitar), PJ Thompson and Tara Sieracki (vocals). Rev. Tori Hicks will deliver the message, and Bob the Puppet will be on hand with his best friend Cindy. A brunch and fellowship follow the service. Please join us or tune in to the live broadcast on KAGE Radio 13.80 AM or 101.5 FM. 