Friends of the Homer Town Hall/Schoolhouse in Homer have partnered with the Winona County History Center to celebrate Homer’s heritage. We invite everyone to enjoy our historic river town and tour our three historic treasures on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The Bunnell House, built in 1850, will be open for tours with a admission being a free will donation. Homer Methodist Church, built in 1904, will be open and attendees are invited to request their favorite hymn to be played on guitar by Homer Choir Director Lance Hislop. There will be root beer floats available for purchase on the church patio. Homer Town Hall/Schoolhouse, built in 1920 and designed by C.J. Mayberry, will be open for tours. Hear stories of the one-room schoolhouse from former students and view historic documents. Live music by Ken Ring on guitar will be enjoyed while you shop 100s of books for sale with free will donation. Homer heritage t-shirts will also be available for sale. Rain location for the book sale will be at the Homer Civic Center.
