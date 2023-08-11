On Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hope 4 U will be hosting its fifth annual Suicide Awareness Walk. The walk itself will start at 12 p.m. in the Fountain City Community Park in Fountain City. Come join us for a day of compassion, support, and hope as we walk together to remember those we have lost, to help those who struggle, and to help end the stigma associated with suicide and mental health.
Speakers will begin at 11 a.m. and will include keynote speaker Evan Hansen and his speech, “Portage for a Purpose.” Evan’s book, “Into the Wind: Fighting Suicide One Step at a Time,” will be available to purchase at our walk.
The event will also feature kids’ activities, raffles, informational booths, food, and more.
Hope 4 U was founded by Deb Helgeson in 2018 after she lost three family members to suicide within three years. While going through the grieving process, she quickly realized how our rural area lacked resources for mental health. Deb’s original goal was to help those who struggle throughout Buffalo County. Due to the increased need and demand for mental health services, Hope 4 U was requested to expand into Trempealeau and Pepin Counties.
The mission of Hope 4 U is to raise awareness of suicide by ending the stigma associated with mental health and to focus on prevention, awareness, education, and intervention within our community, so no person will suffer alone.
If you are interested in making a monetary donation, please send to Hope 4 U, S643 County Road BB, Mondovi, WI 54755. To donate a raffle item for our Walk, contact Amanda Lacey at 507-459-3719, or email us at hope4ubc@gmail.com. The deadline for raffle donations is August 18, 2023.
Check us out on Facebook or go to www.hope4ubc.com.
