Hope Lutheran High School invites you to our fall auction on Saturday, November 13, at the Riverport Inn in Winona. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. You can stop at Restored Blessings in the Winona Mall, and purchase a pre-sale ticket for just $10. Ticket includes admission, a drink, and hors d'oeuvres. Or get your ticket at the door for $20. Enjoy a fun evening, and support Christian education!
