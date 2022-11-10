Hope Lutheran High School (LHS) will hold a Christmas tree sale at the old JCPenney (now Fastenal) parking lot (1858 Service Drive in Winona). The sale begins on Saturday, November 19, 2022, and the lot will close when all trees are sold. Sale hours are as follows:
Monday through Thursdays — 2-8 p.m. (Closed Thanksgiving day)
Fridays — 2-9 p.m. (opens at 9 a.m. on Black Friday)
Saturdays — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sundays — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The trees are from Silent Night Evergreens in Wisconsin, a top-rated farm with numerous recognitions. For more information about the sale, contact Hope LHS at office@hopelhs.org or 507-474-7799.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.