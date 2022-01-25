Hope Lutheran High School will host a fish fry and open house on Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 4:30-7 p.m. at 312 East Broadway in Winona. Tickets for the dinner are $9 at Restored Blessings or the school office or $10 at the door, and meals are available for dine-in, carry-out or curbside pickup.
Hope Lutheran will also host another open house on Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 4-5:30 p.m. Tour the new building, meet teachers and students and get a feel for Hope. All are welcome.
Seventh and eighth grade students from the area are welcome to join Hope LHS staff and students for a shadow on Friday, Feb. 4, from 7:45-11:30 a.m. See Hope LHS in action. Also on Feb. 4 there will be a fish fry from 4:30-7p.m.
