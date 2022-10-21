Hope Lutheran High School is inviting you to our fall auction on Saturday, November 12, at the Riverport Inn. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. You can stop at Restored Blessings in the Winona Mall, and purchase a pre-sale ticket for just $13, or get your ticket at the door for $20. Ticket includes admission, a drink, and hors d'oeuvres. We have many terrific items, including theme baskets, vacation stays, guns, appliances, and more. Enjoy a fun evening, and support Christian education.
Latest News
- Local COVID update
- Halloween events to check out
- WAPS Board moves ahead on $25M HVAC projects
- Hyma running unopposed for Winona City Council
- WSU hosts engineering showcase Nov. 5
- WSU Pres. Olson to DJ Beatles radio show Oct. 26
- Senior U offers course on Underground Railroad, abolitionist Winonans
- Winona Bird Club scholarship, November meeting
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.