National Day Of Prayer — Join us for a prayer service on The National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 5, from 8-8:30 a.m. in the St. Martin's Sanctuary. All are invited and welcome!
Music at Faith Lutheran - La Crosse — Join us for the Divine Service at Faith Lutheran Church in La Crosse, Wis., on Sunday, May 8, at 10:30 a.m. The Choir and Chimes will participate in worship. All are invited and welcome!
Easter Concert — Hope Lutheran High School will hold its annual Easter Concert and all-school recognition and awards on Wednesday, May 11, at 5:30 p.m. in the St. Martin's Church sanctuary. All are invited and welcome.
Come see a play on Broadway (in Winona) — Hope Lutheran High School invites you to see “You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown” based on the comic strip "Peanuts" by Charles Schultz with book, music, and lyrics by Clark Gesner. Shows are on Thursday, May 12, at 12:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 14, at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, May 15, at 2 p.m.
Performances will be at Sinclair Park, across the street from the school on 312 East Broadway in Winona. Admission is free. A free-will offering will be taken to defray costs. The performance will be on the grass, so bring your own blanket or chair. Make it a picnic if you would like. The performance will last 60 minutes. In the event of rain, the performance will be moved indoors to the Saint Martin's Education Building. The play is a joyful, family-friendly production that is appropriate for kids ages 2-102. Come join us for an afternoon of sunshine, humor, and music.
Senior class trip to D.C. — Please keep the Hope LHS seniors in your prayers as they travel to Washington, D.C., at the end of May as part of an educational and fun event to close out their time at Hope. Donations are still being accepted to help offset the cost.
Baccalaureate service — All are invited to attend the senior send-off worship service Wednesday, May 25, at 7 p.m. in the St. Martin's Church Sanctuary. All are invited and welcome.
Graduation ceremony — All are invited to attend Hope Lutheran High School's 17th graduating class graduation ceremony. Senior send off worship service Friday, May 27, at 7 p.m. in the St. Martin's Church Sanctuary. All are invited and welcome.
