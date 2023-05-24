Every year since 2005, Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC Southeast) has honored one graduate from each campus – Red Wing and Winona – with the Outstanding Alumni Award, presented in recognition of outstanding personal and professional achievement and service to others.
At its commencement ceremony on May 12, MSC Southeast Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Jennifer Hawkins presented the 2023 Outstanding Alumni Award for the Winona campus to Buffalo City native Jesse Horn, a motivational speaker, Team USA Sport Stacking athlete, World Sport Stacking Champion, and published author.
Jesse Horn was diagnosed at age three with autism, but when he was age nine, a chance encounter with the unique sport of sport stacking helped him discover a passion that would skyrocket his personal growth and allow him to embrace a newfound sense of self-confidence. He won his first national award in the sport at the 2014 AAU Junior Olympics Games.
Jesse's hard work and perseverance brought him to MSC Southeast in the fall of 2015, and he went on to graduate in 2018 with an associate degree in individualized studies and a 3.97 grade point average. In 2020, Jesse’s autobiography, “Stacked Against the Odds: Life with Autism and How a Unique Sport Changed My Life” was published by Ten16 Press; it is available on Amazon.com.
In nominating Jesse for this award, MSC Southeast Instructor Liz Micheel said, “Whether speaking to a 4-H group, posing for a photo, or sending someone a personal kudos on Facebook, Jesse is a shining example of the influence one person can have on so many lives.”
“Jesse strives to give hope and make a difference to those on the spectrum and those who just need a bit of encouragement to follow their passion and reach their goals,” said Jennifer Hawkins. “He speaks to many school groups and never misses an opportunity to inspire kids to chase their dreams.”
Jesse Horn expressed his gratitude upon receiving the Outstanding Alumni Award. “I want to say thank you so much from the bottom of my heart to Minnesota State College Southeast for this incredible honor,” he said. “Everyone at the college was so supportive of me and is a big part of why I am where I am today. Thank you!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.