Cattle producerAlejandro Carrillo will tell the story of how he has used regenerative grazing to build soil health and bring his ranch back to life on Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 2 p.m. to 5 pm., at the St. Charles Community Center (830 Whitewater Ave.) The cost to attend this Land Stewardship Project-Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation District event is $10 per person; children are free. For more information or to RSVP, contact LSP by Jan. 28 by calling 507-523-3366, visiting https://landstewardshipproject.org/grazing/ to register online, or by e-mailing Shona Snater at ssnater@landstewardshipproject.org.
A local Minnesota farmer panel will also be part of the day’s programming and will include beef and sheep grazier Kelley O’Neill, of Ridgeway, Minn., beef and crop farmer Connor McCormick from Caledonia, Minn., dairy and crop farmer John Hoffman from Chatfield, Minn., and dairy, beef and crop farmer Ron Pagel from Eyota, Minn. Particpants will hear directly from these individuals on how and why they are utilizing soil health practices on their farms and there will be time for a question and answer session.
Directions: From I-90, take exit 233 and go right onto Minnesota Highway 74 to head north towards St. Charles. The St. Charles Community Center will be on your left after passing through downtown St. Charles. Look for LSP event signs.
Carrillo’s Las Damas ranch is located in the middle of the Chihuahuan Desert, about 250 miles south of El Paso, Texas. It consists of 30,000 acres, 25,000 of which are grazable. The entire ranch is operated as a dryland operation with no irrigated meadows, and the terrain consists of valleys with rugged canyons, mesas and mountains, all located within the Sierra Madre Range. No hay is produced on the ranch as cattle are expected to graze year-round.
Using regenerative grazing techniques, during the past several years Carrillo has increased the ranch’s water infiltration rate to between 18 and 20 inches per hour; the neighboring ranch has an infiltration rate of only two inches per hour.
“A crucial aspect of growing grass in the desert is the increased microbial stimulation resulting from the large grazing ruminants and the fertility they apply through their manure and urine,” said Carrillo. “This fertility helps stimulate the soil biology and, in return, stimulates the growth of new grasses from the latent seed bank.”
The story of how Las Damas used soil healthy systems to create resilient grazing lands has been lauded by soil experts such as Ray Archuleta.
“Years ago, I had no hope for the healing of agriculture and the land. But, now I do,” said Archuleta. “With my own eyes ... I have seen desert, once again, becoming a grassland. Alejandro and a group of determined ranchers are beacons of ecological healing and hope.”
The Land Stewardship Project is committed to creating an environment that follows COVID-19 safety best practices and balances in-person interaction and learning. A mask mandate will be in place for this event and attendees will be required to sign a waiver. LSP in-person events are subject to change based on guidelines set by state departments of health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For details, see https://landstewardshipproject.org/covid-lsp.
