From: U of MN Extension
As small as they are, longer grass blades mean more photosynthesis and stronger, deeper grass roots. The grass blades also shade the grass crowns and soil, keeping them cooler during the heat of the summer. This reduces that chance of burned out grass. That shading also shades annual weed seeds, preventing them from germinating. Raising your mower height to 3-3.5 inches results in a denser, healthier lawn.
Grass is one of our toughest ground covers and important for work, play, pets, and access around your landscape. Healthy lawns help slow run-off and erosion caused by heavy rains. Lawns cool the surrounding temperatures.
