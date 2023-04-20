Drivers entering or exiting a roundabout are required to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk. Drivers may need to stop in the roundabout to yield to pedestrians crossing an exit lane.
At the roundabout entrances, drivers will already be prepared to stop, but both motorists and pedestrians should be especially cautious at roundabout exits, where drivers may be thinking about accelerating down the highway and less focused on being prepared to stop for pedestrians in the crosswalk. “If you’re crossing an exit leg, you should be extra careful,” Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) District Six Traffic Operations Engineer David Tsang advised. He said, “Human nature says while I’m in the circle, I want to get out of the circle.” However, drivers should watch and be prepared to stop for pedestrians.
Pedestrians should only cross at crosswalks and never attempt to cross to the roundabout’s center island, according to MnDOT. Once at a crosswalk, pedestrians should wait for a break in traffic to step out into the crosswalk and make eye contact with oncoming drivers to ensure they do, in fact, see them and will stop. “You don’t just step off the curb without looking,” District Six Director of Public Engagement and Communications Mike Dougherty said. “You need to — as you do at any intersection you’re at — make that eye contact with the motorist and make sure they’re stopping.” Tsang said that is especially important when crossing exit lanes.
Some crosswalks at the Highway 61 roundabout in Winona feature button-activated flashing lights to warn drivers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.