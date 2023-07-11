The Hunter family and all descendants are invited to a picnic on Saturday, August 5, at 12 p.m. in the Galesville Ball Park, Lower Table. Please bring a dish to share, and enjoy the great food, prizes, bingo, and good conversation.
