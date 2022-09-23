For Mental Illness Awareness week, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center (HVMHC) will be hosting an event called “Bringing Light into Darkness,” on Thursday, October 6, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Levee Park patio in Winona. The event is to raise awareness of the darkness that mental illness and addiction can evoke, but through darkness, there is the light of hope that can build resiliency and recovery.
At the event, 1,000 green lights will glow to represent the individuals in Minnesota who have lost their lives to suicide or substance use in 2021. Suicide and substance use deaths continue to be on the rise in Minnesota. We seek to educate about what the state of Minnesota is doing and bring hope to the Winona community. We will have speakers, music, and opportunity to honor those we have lost.
We are encouraging everyone to come out to see the lights, leave a message of inspiration on our event canvas display, and visit with our staff members from Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center. This event is free. All are welcome to attend.
