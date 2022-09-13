In observance of Suicide Prevention Month, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center (HVMHC) encourages Minnesotans to #bethe1to help prevent suicide. Be there by being present, supportive, and strong for those who may be going through a difficult time. Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center believes that all people should have access to a trained support person at their time of need. We have listed some actions anyone can take to be there:
• Reach out to loved ones to show them you care.
• Check in through a text, and simply ask, “How are you?”
• It is ok to ask someone directly if they’ve been feeling like they want to hurt themselves or thinking about suicide.
• Learn the warning signs of suicide at Crisis Response for Southeast Minnesota: www.crisisresponsesoutheastmn.com.
• Learn the five action steps for communicating with someone who may be suicidal, as supported by evidence in the field of suicide prevention, at www.bethe1to.com/bethe1to-steps-evidence/.
Look for further information this month on Hiawatha Valley’s social media pages. People in crisis or having thoughts of suicide, and those who know someone in crisis, should call the Crisis Response Line 1-844-274-7472. Confidential support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Learn more about at www.hvmhc.org/crisis-services-2/.
