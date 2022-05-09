Construction is scheduled to begin on May 9, weather permitting, for the Highway 30 project in Rushford, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
The project includes reconstructing a half mile of Highway 30 from the western city limits to Highway 43 (Mill Street). It also includes replacing existing sidewalks and extending sidewalks, replacing storm sewer pipe and structures, improving downtown lighting and reconstructing city sanitary sewer, water main and services. Work is expected to be complete at the end of October.
Construction stages
The project will be split into two construction stages. Stage one is scheduled from May 9 to late July and work will be downtown/east end (Mill Street/Highway 43 to West Stevens Avenue). Stage two is scheduled from late July to late October and work will occur on the west end (West Stevens Avenue to western city limits).
Traffic impacts
Throughout both stages of construction, a detour will be in place for through traffic. The detour will direct travelers around the entire work zone using Highway 43, Highway 16 and Cooperative Way.
Residents, business owners and visitors may access the project area using adjacent local streets; however, street parking within the project will not be allowed during construction. Vehicle traffic should plan to access properties by parking on the nearest side street or parking lot. The sidewalk on one side of the road will remain open during construction.
