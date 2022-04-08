The north gravel stretch of Highway 74 from Winona County Road 30 to Highway 61 is temporarily closed due to road conditions created by the spring thaw and recent wet weather, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
MnDOT workers will be placing barricades on the road and signs warning motorists of the closure. The road will remain closed until there is drier weather and crews are able to do minor repair work to the roadway. It is estimated that the closure will be in place for less than two weeks, weather permitting.
This closure of the north stretch of gravel of Highway 74 typically occurs every spring because of the thaw causing wet road conditions.
To learn about MnDOT’s construction projects, visit its construction project website, www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects.html, join the MnDOT Southeast Minnesota Facebook group or follow MnDOT southeast on Twitter.
For road conditions and traffic impacts, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.
