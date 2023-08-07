Interstate 90 motorists in Olmsted County should prepare for possible traffic slowdowns and lane closures beginning August 7 as crews repair concrete pavement in both westbound and eastbound lanes, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The concrete repairs on westbound I-90 between Eyota and St. Charles will begin while crews continue work in the eastbound lanes that began July 31.
Traffic impacts:
· I-90 westbound from just west of Highway 42 (Eyota, Exit 224) to two miles east of Highway 74 (St. Charles, Exit 233) reduced to single lane beginning August 7
· I-90 eastbound from St. Charles (Exit 233) to south junction of Highway 43 (Exit 249) reduced to single lane beginning August 9
· I-90 eastbound from south junction of Highway 43 (Exit 249) to Highway 76 (Exit 258) reduced to single lane beginning August 14
Current I-90 eastbound traffic – just west of Highway 42 (Eyota, Exit 224) to two miles east of Highway 74 (St. Charles, Exit 233) — is reduced to one lane through the work zone as work in each lane alternates.
The concrete repair work is taking place on multiple southeast Minnesota highways such as Interstate 35, I-90, Highway 14, and Highway 52 in an effort to repair roads, making travel smoother for motorists and extending the lifespan of the roads. MnDOT will issue additional news releases when work is scheduled for other highways in southeast Minnesota this summer, and lane closure information can be found on 511mn.org.
Safety
Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment, and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:
· Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
· Go hands-free, and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving).
· Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.
· Avoid making lane changes within work zones.
