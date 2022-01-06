For those who have a baby in their lives, it’s important to know what to do if the baby is choking or needs CPR. Now is a good time for people to learn Infant CPR in the convenience and comfort of their own home with a laptop or other device.
Winona Health’s next free one-hour Infant CPR & Choking Class, led by Helen Bagshaw, CCRN, will be held virtually using Zoom, Tuesday, January 11, from 6-7 p.m.
Unintentional choking and suffocation are the leading causes of all injury deaths for infants under age one. Even experienced parents who have taken a course before should take a refresher class to be sure they are up to date on life-saving techniques.
The Infant CPR and Choking class is offered four times a year on the second Tuesday of January, April, July and October. Visit winonahealth.org/baby to sign up for the free January 11 class. Those who register will receive a zoom link shortly before the class begins.
Anyone who will be caring for a baby should take a class in infant CPR — including parents and caregivers like grandparents or babysitters. There is also a helpful video on the Winona Health website, www.winonahealth.org/baby.
