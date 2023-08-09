Come with curiosity, questions, and enthusiasm for this very educational program on August 12 at 7 p.m. in the Merrick Park Nature Center. The program will highlight many of the insects in Wisconsin. There will be a tub of artifacts (shells, eggs, etc.) that is passed around as Bart Kotarba talks about features of the insects and the species that live in Wisconsin. There will also be ambassador turtles that walk around for about 45-60 minutes, and Madagascar hissing cockroaches are great for kids to handle. Throughout the insects presentation, Bart will talk about what makes an insect an insect, some common orders of insects, and some common Wisconsin insects. Due to live insects throughout the program, pets will not be allowed to attend. The program will be held rain or shine; however, if there is lightning in the area, it will be canceled.
Latest News
- Celebrate our harvest and the feast of the Assumption Aug. 15
- Goodview Community Foundation announces scholarship winner
- Frozen River hosts free film screening Thursday
- ArtsXchange discussion on found, recycled art Aug. 17
- P.E.O. announces annual mum fundraiser
- Seven compete in Goodview Scholarship Pageant Aug. 16
- WAREA celebrates annual picnic
- Insects of Wisconsin presentation at Merrick Aug. 12
Most Popular
Articles
- Winona council to vote Mon. on banning marijuana in public spaces
- WAPS hires new WSHS principal
- Police blotter
- MSC SE students win manufacturing championship, $100K prize
- Winona Health closes Main Street Clinic
- Forsythe, Michael Dean
- Possible strike for WSU, Minn State union
- Aug. 8 election to decide County Board seat
- Ope, did we not mention the roundabouts?
- Winona County OKs first tax increase for affordable housing in decade
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.