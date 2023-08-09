Come with curiosity, questions, and enthusiasm for this very educational program on August 12 at 7 p.m. in the Merrick Park Nature Center. The program will highlight many of the insects in Wisconsin. There will be a tub of artifacts (shells, eggs, etc.) that is passed around as Bart Kotarba talks about features of the insects and the species that live in Wisconsin. There will also be ambassador turtles that walk around for about 45-60 minutes, and Madagascar hissing cockroaches are great for kids to handle. Throughout the insects presentation, Bart will talk about what makes an insect an insect, some common orders of insects, and some common Wisconsin insects. Due to live insects throughout the program, pets will not be allowed to attend. The program will be held rain or shine; however, if there is lightning in the area, it will be canceled.