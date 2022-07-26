The International Owl Center is celebrating International Owl Awareness Day by offering free admission to all on Friday, August 5, thanks to sponsorship by Rushford State Bank.
Visitors can meet five live owls including Bea the burrowing owl, the Owl Center’s newest young ambassador. The Owl Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 30-minute long programs will be presented every hour on the hour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A new batch of Ukrainian children’s owl art cards will go on sale the day of the event, with all proceeds going to help the kids of Ukraine. Door prizes to help people live owl-friendly lives will be awarded throughout the day, such as 100 percent recycled paper, innovative mouse traps, a cat leash, owl nest boxes, and even M&Ms!
For more information go to www.internationalowlcenter.org/owlawarenessday.
