The Minnesota Historical Society Historical Preservation division awarded a grant of $226,094 to the Islamic Center of Winona for the purpose of replacing the roof on its building and rehabilitating the common walls with both its neighbors to the east and west of the roof.
The Islamic Center’s building falls in the Historic District in downtown Winona and was built at the start of the nineteenth century as the Second National Bank. The building changed hands over time, including having served as Stevens Men’s store and more recently as the Boardwalk, a sports and tanning facility. In 2017, its ownership was transferred to the Islamic Center. Since then, the Islamic Center has had to deal with many restoration and rehabilitation issues. Most critical has been a leaking roof which has caused deteriorating and falling plaster.
Contributing to the poor shape of the roof has been falling bricks from the neighboring walls both to the east and west of the building. In very poor condition, these walls need to be rehabilitated, in order to save the integrity of the new roof.
Restoration and rehabilitation, as well as roof replacement, should take place during the spring and summer of 2023.
The Center invites all those who wish to bid on all or any part of the project to contact AWH Architects by writing to John Greene, john@awharchitects.com, for the RFP and other details. Bidding will be closed and announcement of the successful bids will be on or about February 24, 2023.
