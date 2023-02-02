By Lynn Sprain, Winona Health Cardiac Rehabilitation
It’s that time of the year again – heart health month – and Valentine’s Day. This year, I encourage you to spend as much or more time thinking about hearts – real hearts – than about cards, candies and gifts.
As the Cardiac Rehabilitation caregivers at Winona Health, my team and I have had the honor of helping patients, with a variety of diagnoses, who have been referred us. We provide education and a monitored exercise program to help people safely build strength and stamina. We also collaborate with their regular health care providers and keep them up-to-date on their patient’s progress.
Because these community members participate in our exercise program for an hour, two or three days a week, we have the luxury of really getting to know each other. Building relationships is heart-healthy, too!
This Valentine’s Day and throughout the year, remember you have a heart to take care of – so show it some love. Here are 10 ways to improve your heart health from the American Heart Association:
- Balance calories with physical activity.
- Reach for a variety of fruits and vegetables.
- Choose whole grains.
- Include healthy protein sources, mostly plants and seafood.
- Use liquid non-tropical plant oils.
- Choose minimally processed foods.
- Subtract added sugars.
- Cut down on salt.
- Limit alcohol.
- Do all this wherever you eat!
Something else you can do to show yourself some love? If you don’t have a primary health care provider, find one and get a checkup. They’ll help you stay on track with health screenings and monitor and manage important things like your blood pressure, which has a big impact on heart health. We’re here if you need us. Happy Heart Health Month!
