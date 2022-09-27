Iverson, Ada M. (Matthees)

Ada M. (Matthees) Iverson, 98, of Winona, died on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Benedictine – St. Anne.
Ada was born July 22, 1924, in Norton Township to Rudolf and Emma (Tews) Matthees. She married Ronald Rausch, and together they had two children, Philip and Daniel. He passed away, and Ada found love again. On October 15, 1960, she married Les Iverson, and they had four children, Peter, Marlis, Thomas, and Sara. Ada worked for many years at Rush Products, retiring in 1994.
Ada is survived by her children, Philip (Brenda) Rausch, Peter Iverson, Marlis (Richard) Ferden, Thomas Iverson, and Sara Iverson; grandchildren, Marie Rausch, Andrea Rausch, Haley Kvam, Maicee Iverson, Andrew Ferden, Aaron Ferden, Tanner Iverson, Emily Gibbons, and Rachel Bartelson; three great-grandchildren, Gemma Rausch, Max Kvam, and Ryder Iverson; one brother, Donald (Ellie) Matthees; sister, Elizabeth Berndt; sister-in-law, Pam Matthees; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Ada was preceded in death by both of her husbands; her son, Daniel Rausch; three brothers, John, Gerhardt (Dauphney), and Marvin Matthees; three sisters, Henrietta (Gene) Edleman, Mary Ann (Francis) Tointon, and Mildred Nisbit; and brother-in-law, Robert Berndt.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Lewiston with the Reverend Michael A. Lindemann officiating. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Cemetery at Norton.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
