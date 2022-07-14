Fourth Street in Winona will be closed between Winona and Washington streets, just east of the interstate bridge, starting at the end of the work day on July 22 through August 5. The closure is needed to accommodate gas and water utility relocation related to the Winona County Jail project.
Local traffic will be detoured down Broadway and Winona Street. For truck traffic on northbound Highway 43/Sarnia Street, truck traffic will be routed north on Franklin Street to Second Street, then west to Huff Street, and south to Fourth Street and the bridge.
