The student cultural exchange between Winona and its sister city, Misato, Japan, is back. Interested eighth graders and their parents can learn about how they can become a 2024 student ambassador at an informational meeting on Tuesday, August 2, at 6:30 p.m. in the Bell Art Room at the Winona Public Library.
The application process then begins immediately. Student ambassadors will be announced on August 18.
Information is available at www.winonaifa.org or email WIFA chair, Michelle Alexander at michellewifa@gmail.com.
