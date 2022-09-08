According to Deloitte’s 2022 back-to-school survey, parents plan to spend $661 per child, on average, for back-to-school shopping this year, up eight percent from 2021 and 27 percent from 2019. This month’s Jazz Jam at Island City Brewing Company on September 18, 2022, from 2:30-5:30 p.m. will support Ready Set School. The local nonprofit works to ensure that all eligible K-12 students who attend school in Winona County have the basic and necessary supplies and clothing for school.
Since April 2021, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing have helped support local nonprofits with over $16,500 in total donations through the generosity of their Jazz Jam patrons. The August Jazz Jam tied a record $1,470 donated to the Friends of the Refuge Headwaters!
Everyone wishing to sing, play, or cheer on their friends is welcome join the H3O Jazz Trio at Island City Brewing Company’s monthly Jazz Jam. The brewery follows all current CDC guidelines, and all equipment will be sanitized between performers.
Interested players can choose their tunes from a wide selection. Music is available from the Hal Leonard Real Book series, bring your own music, or just name that tune.
Come early to grab a beverage, grab a picnic table on Island City’s spacious patio, and enjoy an afternoon of great jazz with H3O Jazz Trio — all while showing your support for our community!
An up-to-date schedule is always available at H3OJazz.com. The family-friendly Jazz Jam is free and open to all – young and not so young.
Nominate your favorite local nonprofit via H3O’s website H3OJazz.com/jazz-jams/non-profit-nominations.html.
More information about the Ready Set School can be found at readysetschoolwinona.org.
Please email events@islandcitybrew.com or info@h3ojazz.com for more information about the monthly Jazz Jam.
