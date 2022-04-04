Eric Heukeshoven (second from left) presents the staff at Winona Volunteer Services a check for $1,325 for the food shelf, including Jen Breitlow (far left), Sandra Burke (center), Kay Peterson (center right) and Bev Speltz (far right). The H30 Jazz Trio performed a delightful afternoon of music at Island City Brewery on Sunday, March 20, 2022, raising funds during the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign that will enable the food shelf to get additional state dollars based on what they raise locally. Donations to support the food shelf during the March FoodShare Campaign can still be mailed to Winona Volunteer Services 402 East Second Street Winona MN 55987 through April 10.
