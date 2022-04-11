All congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses across the world began holding in-person meetings during the week of April 1.
For Karl and Mandee Drews, of Winona, the return was a cause for joy. “It was an amazing feeling seeing everyone in person again,” said Mandee, who has been attending meetings since childhood. “It just feels comfortable. It made me realize how important it is to be together, in person.”
“We actually broke out into clapping when the meeting was over,” said Karl, who has been attending Winona congregation meetings with Mandee for 10 years.
For most of the last two years, buildings for worship were closed globally due to the risks associated with meeting in person. Jehovah’s Witnesses in the U.S. also suspended their public ministry on March 20, 2020. Since that time, they have carried on their ministry through letters and phone calls while holding twice-weekly meetings in a virtual format.
“There is a collective shout of joy among Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world right now,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “While we have prospered in many ways as individuals and congregations using technology to bring us together, nothing can adequately replace being together in person. We have longed for this moment for the better part of two years.”
The move back to in-person meetings coincides with two events being held in all 120,000 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide. The first was a special lecture scheduled in most congregations for April 10, 2022, titled, “Where Can You Find Real Hope?” Additionally, the annual commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ will be held on April 15, 2022, the very day he sacrificed his life 1,989 years ago. Both gatherings were scheduled to be held in person with live speakers. No collections are ever taken.
Over the past six months, many Kingdom Halls have been equipped with the required technology to hold a productive meeting that allows for in-person and remote attendees, all of whom can participate in the discussions. A pilot program was held in October and November in countries around the world to assess how this could be done most effectively. The lessons learned in these pilot meetings have helped form the plan for moving forward with reopening all Kingdom Halls, where the law permits.
Meeting together via videoconferencing provided lessons that will linger, Mandee said. “One positive thing that’s been gained from this pandemic is that we learned another way to get together,” she said. “Even if there is bad weather, or some of our older ones are not able to travel, they can still be included.”
Still, being together in person allows for something videoconferencing does not: singing. “Singing is one of the best parts of our meetings,” Karl said. “I was wearing a mask, but they said they could hear me from four rows away!”
For more information, go to jw.org.
