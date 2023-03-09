Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.