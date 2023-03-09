Jo Johnson was honored on March 7 for being the American Legion (Winona Chapter 9) Riders’ 2022 Rider of the Year. The Legion (Chapter 9) Rider of the Year Award is an honor to recognize the Legion Rider who has made significant service contributions to the American Legion, veterans, and their community. Riders who are nominated are those who have gone above and beyond in the service of their nation, American Legion, their post, their chapter, our veterans, and their community with their dedication.
