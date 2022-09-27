Johnson, Lloyd D. Jr.

Lloyd D. Johnson Jr., 53, of Minnesota City, died on Friday, September 23, 2022, peacefully in his sleep at his cousin's home in Otsego, Minn.
Lloyd Douglas Johnson Jr. was born on January 26, 1969, in Fridley, Minn., to Lloyd D. Johnson Sr. and Judith (Geim) Johnson. Growing up, Lloyd enjoyed helping his grandpa on the farm and helping his aunts and uncles with their produce in Kellogg. After high school, Lloyd served in the National Guard and the Marines. Even though Lloyd did not have a church affiliation, he had a strong faith in God and was prepared to meet him. Lloyd loved his career as a heavy equipment operator. He worked most recently for Thomas and Sons Construction and was proud to be a 49er. He was also proud of the work achievements and praise that he received from his bosses, co-workers, and people on the street. After work, Lloyd enjoyed "relaxing,” building World War II 1/35th scale models, and playing video games with his brothers, as well as playing board games like Axis and Allies and Risk, and gambling. Lloyd was a very compassionate man who loved his wife, Becky, very much. His family was the most important thing in his life. Lloyd and Becky were married just short of a year ago and have been together for 13 years.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Becky; parents, Lloyd Sr. and Judith; siblings, Casey Elliott, Jared Elliott, Kristina Johnson, and Lisa Johnson; and by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and Andrew Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials.
There will be a celebration of life for Lloyd at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodveiw. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the St. Agnes Cemetery in Kellogg.
