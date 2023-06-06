by Monika Chandler, Minnesota Department of Agriculture
Tree of heaven (Ailanthus altissima) is a fast-growing, prolific seed producer that is a prohibited-eradicate noxious weed in Minnesota. Native to China, Mongolia, Taiwan, and Tibet, it was introduced to North America as an ornamental shade tree. In urban areas, it can cause damage to sewers, pavement, and building foundations. In natural ecosystems, it can establish dense monocultures that outcompete native plants.
Tree of heaven can reach heights of 80 feet. Tree of heaven looks like staghorn sumac, ash, and walnut trees. The leaflet edges of these native trees are serrated. In comparison, the leaflet edges on tree of heaven are smooth with one or two bumps at the base of each leaflet. Tree of heaven leaves are large and compound and can be one to four feet in length with 11-41 leaflets. The flowers are small and yellowish-green and are arranged in large clusters at the ends of the leaves. It produces winged fruit like maple trees that hang in long clusters. The fast-growing, horizontal roots can send up new sprouts up to 90 feet from the parent stem. Tree of heaven also emits a strong, offensive odor that helps distinguish it from other plants.
Additionally, tree of heaven is a preferred host for spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive insect in North America. Spotted lanternfly is native to Asia and feeds on sap from many plants important to Minnesota, including grapevines, maples, black walnut, birch, and willow. Although it feeds on many species, it can complete its lifecycle on only a few plants, including tree of heaven and round leaf bittersweet (Celastrus orbiculatus). Round leaf bittersweet is a prohibited-control noxious weed and is also native to Asia.
Both tree of heaven and round leaf bittersweet were documented in Southeast Minnesota, but round leaf bittersweet is much more abundant in this area. Spotted lanternfly has not been documented in Minnesota but has been found in many Eastern states, Michigan, Indiana, and Iowa in the Midwest. It’s heading our way. Let’s be on the lookout for spotted lanternfly and its invasive host plants. For identification:
• Spotted Lanternfly: What to Look For: extension.psu.edu/spotted-lanternfly-what-to-look-for.
• Tree of Heaven: Accurate Identification: extension.psu.edu/tree-of-heaven-accurate-identification.
• Round Leaf Bittersweet: www.mda.state.mn.us/plants/pestmanagement/weedcontrol/noxiouslist/roundleafbittersweet.
Learn more about tree of heaven and spotted lanternfly on the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s website: www.mda.state.mn.us/doubletrouble. Report finds of tree of heaven and spotted lanternfly to Report a Pest (www.mda.state.mn.us/reportapest), or call 1-888-545-6684. If you would like to join a participatory science project, check out University of Minnesota's Extension’s Terrestrial Invasive Species Projects: sites.google.com/umn.edu/invasive-species-citsci/.
