Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, Inc. (SMRLS) will have its “Justice Bus” touring locations in its southeastern Minnesota service area from May 16-23, 2023. The “Justice Bus” is a mobile legal aid office that travels to rural communities to serve clients where they are located. The “Justice Bus” is a source of legal information, resources, and referrals.
The “Justice Bus” will be at the following locations in May. Other events will be held throughout the region during the coming months.
Tuesday, May 16:
- Rushford: SEMCAC Food Shelf, 113 East Jessie Street, from 9-11 a.m.
- Caledonia: Public Library, 231 East Main Street, from 12-2 p.m.
- La Crescent: Public Library, 321 Main Street, from 3-5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17:
- Wabasha: Public Library, 168 Alleghany Avenue, from: 9-11 a.m.
- Plainview: Highway 42 and Broadway Avenue, from 12-2 p.m.
- St. Charles: City Park, 719 West Sixth Street, from 3-5 p.m.
SMRLS provides free, high-quality legal services to low-income people in critical civil matters. Approaching each client with respect and compassion, we help individuals and families maintain freedom from hunger, homelessness, sickness, and abuse. SMRLS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with offices located throughout its 33-county service area in southern Minnesota.
