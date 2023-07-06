Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, Inc. (SMRLS) will have its “Justice Bus” touring 20 locations in its southeastern Minnesota service area from July 18-27, 2023. The “Justice Bus” is a mobile legal aid office that travels to rural communities to serve clients where they are located. The “Justice Bus” is a source of legal information, resources, and referrals.
The “Justice Bus” will be at the following locations in July. It will return to these and other communities in August.
Wednesday, July 26
Wabasha — Public Library, 168 Alleghany Avenue, 9-11 a.m.
Elgin — Community Center, 346 West Broadway, 12-2 p.m.
St. Charles — Hometown Resource Center, 1244 Whitewater Avenue, 3-5 p.m.
Thursday, July 27
Rushford — downtown, corner of Mill and Jessie Streets, 9-11 a.m.
Caledonia — SEMCAC, 138 East Main Street, 12-2 p.m.
La Crescent — food shelf, 436 Sixth Street South, 3-5 p.m.
SMRLS provides free, high-quality legal services to low-income people in critical civil matters. Approaching each client with respect and compassion, we help individuals and families maintain freedom from hunger, homelessness, sickness, and abuse. SMRLS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with offices located throughout its 33-county service area in southern Minnesota.
