Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, Inc. (SMRLS) will have its Justice Bus touring locations in its southeastern Minnesota service area from June 15-23, 2023. The Justice Bus is a mobile legal aid office that travels to rural communities to serve clients where they are located. The “Justice Bus” is a source of legal information, resources, and referrals.
The Justice Bus will be at the following area locations in June. Other events will be held throughout the region during the coming months.
Friday, June 16 — St. Charles — Hometown Resource Center, 1244 Whitewater Avenue, 3-5 p.m.
Saturday, June 17 — Winona — Juneteenth Celebration, Windom Park, 3-5 p.m.
SMRLS provides free, high-quality legal services to low-income people in critical civil matters. Approaching each client with respect and compassion, we help individuals and families maintain freedom from hunger, homelessness, sickness, and abuse. SMRLS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with offices located throughout its 33-county service area in southern Minnesota.
