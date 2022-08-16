Come one, come all to our annual Kamrowski Family Reunion to be held at Les and Sharon’s at S2819 Kamrowski Road, Fountain City, at noon on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Bring a dish to pass, a chair, a pleasant attitude, and some family history stories. Fun adventures for all attending members are being organized. For any questions, call Gayle at 507-454-3305. Please join us for family information. We aren’t getting any younger and deserve good outdoor family enjoyment.
