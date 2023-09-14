Come one, come all, family and friends to our annual Kamrowski family reunion to be held on Les and Sharon Kamrowski’s family farm, S2819 Kamrowski Road, in Fountain City on Saturday, September 23 at 12 p.m.
Bring a dish to pass, a chair, a drink, a pleasant attitude, some family stories, and photos. Fun adventures are being organized for all in attendance.
Come rain or shine, as facilities are available for all weather. No reservations are needed; however, if you have questions, call Gayle at 507-454-3305. Leave your name and phone number for a call back.
Please join us for family information as we aren’t getting any younger, so we deserve good outdoor family education and enjoyment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.