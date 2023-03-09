The Polish Cultural Institute and Museum is expanding on Winona's Kashubian heritage. On Sunday, March 19, from 12-3 p.m., we will be hosting a lecture at the Morrison Annex event center on 363 East Second Street in Winona, presented by the new director of the museum, Jeffery Turkowski. The lecture will discuss what a Kashubian is, detailing the history of northern Poland and the first recognition of the Kashubian people on March 19, 1238. There will be a small potluck; if you would like to bring in your own food to share, feel free to let us know. Don't worry; refreshments will be available on site. We look forward to seeing you soon!