The Polish Cultural Institute and Museum is expanding on Winona's Kashubian heritage. On Sunday, March 19, from 12-3 p.m., we will be hosting a lecture at the Morrison Annex event center on 363 East Second Street in Winona, presented by the new director of the museum, Jeffery Turkowski. The lecture will discuss what a Kashubian is, detailing the history of northern Poland and the first recognition of the Kashubian people on March 19, 1238. There will be a small potluck; if you would like to bring in your own food to share, feel free to let us know. Don't worry; refreshments will be available on site. We look forward to seeing you soon!
Latest News
- Physician assistant joins Winona Health
- Genealogy sessions at the Polish Cultural Institute
- Local financial advisor earns statewide honor
- Crime Stoppers donate to local police departments
- Johnson honored as Legion Rider of the Year
- St. Mary’s Cemetery spring cleanup
- Kashubian Unity Day at Polish Museum Mar. 19
- Ftn. City River Players announce spring production
Most Popular
Articles
- Deputies arrest man in alleged carjacking, chase
- Police blotter
- Aid for hotel project under discussion
- Cotter plans 275-student early childhood center
- Police blotter
- Suspect, passenger injured in police chase
- Drug bust results in felony charges for alleged dealer
- Will MN step up Treatment Court funding?
- Physician assistant joins Winona Health Urgent Care
- The lone vote against Juneteenth
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.