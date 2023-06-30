From: Gundersen Health System
As the warmest days of summer descend upon the region, many people will be looking to find relief in a pool, lake, or river. While each offers a great opportunity to cool off while enjoying the outdoors, special caution is needed when in the water.
Megan Anderson, trauma injury prevention coordinator at Gundersen Health System, says its best to check out a lake or river ahead of time to observe water conditions and make sure the area is open to swimming. If it is, she stressed abiding by posted rules and staying within the designated swimming area. She added that it’s better to forgo swimming in lakes or rivers if you have open wounds or are ill.
Natural bodies of water also demand other precautions.
“Open water is a lot different than pool water,” Anderson said. “It’s a lot harder to gauge the depth and the distance you are from the shore. Weather conditions can change the water; so if the water is higher, there might be more logs and rocks in it.”
And because some lakes and rivers aren’t clear like pools, knowing what’s beneath the surface can be difficult. That’s why Anderson says to avoid jumping into the water in areas where you can’t see down below. But that’s not all to watch out for. Water movement can also present problems.
“Current is another factor in rivers,” Anderson said. “It might not seem like it’s moving as fast as it is, or sometimes the sand underneath can change, so you might be in a shallow spot, and all of a sudden, it’s really deep. There can be a lot of changing conditions that could be dangerous.”
Though pools might be considered more predictable, that doesn’t mean parents can let their guard down when taking their kids. According to Carly Severson, trauma injury prevention coordinator at Gundersen, keeping an undistracted eye on your children should be your top priority. Small children can drown in as little as one inch of water.
“Drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death in children aged one to four,” she said. “Watching your kids, being undistracted. You’re not on your phone or having a conversation with somebody else. All your attention is dedicated to making sure that anybody who may not be a good swimmer, especially young children, does have somebody monitoring them to make sure they’re staying safe.”
If you have your own pool at home, Severson suggests limiting the number of inflatables in it at one time, as children or poor swimmers could become trapped beneath them. Inflatable pools should be put away after each use.
“It’s really important to empty it after every use and store them upsides down and out of reach of children,” she said.
To read more about some myths associated with drowning, visit gundersenhealth.org/health-wellness/be-well/misconceptions-about-drowning-every-parent-and-caregiver-should-.
