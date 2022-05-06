Ketchum crowned 2022 Winona County Dairy Princess

From: Mika Miller
Katie Ketchum, daughter of Mike and Mary Ketchum, was crowned the 2022 Winona County Dairy Princess on March 26, at the St. Charles Elementary School. Katie is a senior at Lewiston-Altura and is an active member in FFA and Winona County 4-H. Katie enjoys working on her family’s farm just outside of Altura and plans to attend a university in the fall. Katie was sponsored by Pettits IBA.
Megan Greden, daughter of Ross and Vicky Greden, and Leann Wegman, daughter of David and Paula Wegman, were crowned 2022 Winona County Dairy Princess Attendants. Megan and Leann are both seniors at Lewiston-Altura. Megan was sponsored by Oakwood Bank – Rollingstone, and Leann was sponsored by Brogans Oak Heights Dairy.
During the banquet, all three candidates gave a speech on how they plan to be dairy advocates and the impact the dairy industry has had on them. The master of ceremonies was Becky Clark, who served as the 2002 Winona County Dairy Princess. Megan Meyer, the 2021 Winona County Dairy Princess, gave her farewell speech and some advice to the new candidates and crowned Katie Ketchum as the 2022 Winona County Dairy Princess.
This year’s 2022 Senior Dairy Ambassadors are Ava Kieffer, daughter of Chad and Kendra Kieffer, Hanna Ward, daughter of Randy and Minnie Ward, and Makadyn Gust, daughter of Adam and Lindsey Gust. The 2022 Junior Ambassadors are Addison Skappel, daughter of Don and Jennifer Skappel, Camersyn Gust, daughter of Adam and Lindsey Gust, and Jasmine Meyer, daughter of Jesse and Katie Meyer.
Katie Ketchum, Megan Greden, and Leann Wegman, along with Senior and Junior Ambassadors, will serve as goodwill ambassadors and dairy advocates for famers. They will attend numerous events to represent the dairy industry to connect with producers and consumers around Winona County.
In addition to the crowning, the Winona County American Dairy Association recognized Lila and Gerard Brogan of St. Charles for their years of outstanding and dedicated service to the dairy industry with the 2022 Milk Pitcher Award sponsored by MinnWest Bank of Lewiston.
If you would like to have the Dairy Princesses at your event, business, school, or organization this year, please reach out to Eryn Hornberg at eehornberg@gmail.com or Mika Miller at mill7335@umn.edu.
