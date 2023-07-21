A future teacher from Hutchinson, Minn., conducted a spelling class with her mother and brother as students sitting at the school desks in the Reads Landing School Museum. She would say a word, and her students would use chalk and print the work on a slate, then hold it up for their teacher to see. The classroom is especially interesting for a who visit the museum. There are also games and coloring pages available for them to use. Newly acquired at the museum is a 1952 IBM electric typewriter. Special souvenir stationary is provided for children to type a special note or to record something interesting they saw at the museum.
The Wabasha County Historical Society, Reads Landing School Museum is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. through October 8, 2023. Visit the website, wabashacountyhistory.org, and like Wabasha County Historical Society on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.