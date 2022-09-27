Kimbrough, Dianne

March 13, 1945 - September 13, 2022
Dianne Kimbrough “Nana” passed into Heaven peacefully, in her sleep, on the morning of September 13, 2022, at the age of 77. She was a selfless and loving sister, wife, aunt, mother and grandmother. Dianne was born in Winona on March 13, 1945, to Eleanor and Chester Stark. She is predeceased by her children Darrin, Dena, and Darla, and her brother, Dennis. She is survived by her husband, Denny; son, David; daughter-in-law, Shannon; three brothers, Richard, Doug and Jim; and numerous extended family.
Dianne grew up in a strong Christian household and never wavered in her faith in Jesus Christ. She married her soulmate, Denny, on her birthday, March 13, 1965, and was happily married to him for over 57 years. She loved traveling the world with her husband and family and loved the peacefulness of being on the water. Dianne and Denny owned many boats throughout her life and spent summers exploring islands and towns around their second home in Seattle.
Although Dianne had an adventurous spirit, her true love was family. Her grandsons, Joshua (18), Jeremiah (18), Greyson (10), Thomas (7), and Luke (4) meant everything to her, and she showered them with the love and affection only a grandmother can give. Even through her many physical challenges, Dianne remained strong in body and strong in her faith. She will always be remembered as a kind, compassionate and loving woman who cared for others above herself. Her smile and kindness are reflected by everyone whose life she touched.
A private graveside service will be held for Dianne on Tuesday, September 20, at Santa Barbara Cemetery. Her soul is joyously united with our Lord!
