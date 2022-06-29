Join the Winona Family YMCA on June 30 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. to celebrate the end of its annual campaign by kissing a cow! Our staff and board members have been working hard to raise funds for our campaign, and the person who raises the most will get to kiss a cow. There will be music, Culver’s custard, cow-themed yard games, and, of course, baby cows! The event is free and open to the public and will take place behind the YMCA on the green at 902 Parks Avenue in Winona.
Make a donation of any amount at the party, and you can kiss (or pet) a cow too!
Every year, the Winona Family YMCA asks for the support of our community members in order to uplift those around them who have less. The funds we raise enable low-income families to use our Y at a discounted rate, provide scholarships for Camp Wenonah, youth sports, child care, and life-saving swim lessons.
You can help support your community by making a gift to the Winona Family YMCA. Every dollar counts, and your dollars can help make a difference to those in need. Visit www.winonaymca.org/donate to help today.
