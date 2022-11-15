On November 20, 2022, the Kiwanis Club of Winona, Sunriser’s will hold their annual pancake breakfast at the Winona Elks Lodge 327 at 4540 North Service Drive in Goodview. Serving will be from 8 a.m. until noon with the choice of dine in or take out.
The menu is pancakes, scrambled eggs, and sausage, with coffee, orange juice, or milk. The cost of a ticket is $10 and may be purchase from any club member or at the door.
Funds generated from this event will help the club continue to provide services to children in the Winona area, some of which include: pre-K and kindergarten reading program, where club members go into the schools and read in the classrooms, then give each child a book of the very own; 50 backpacks filled with school supplies given to and distributed by the Ready Set School organization each fall; a co-sponsorship for the annual Special Athletic Competition held each May; the 4-Her of the Month; and support for the local Scout Troops. Our club also had provided the Christmas Tree pickup event for the last several years.
If anyone would have an interest in becoming a Kiwanis member, we meet every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the Winona Family Restaurant.
